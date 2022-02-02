Erling Haaland would suit playing for Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool, according to Ruud Gullit.

Borussia Dortmund striker Haaland is expected to be one of the most in-demand players when the transfer market re-opens in the close season.

The 21-year-old reportedly has a clause in his contract that means he will be available for €75million (£68m), a fee that looks like a bargain given his goalscoring exploits.

Manchester City are believed to be the frontrunners for his signature, while Manchester United, Liverpool and Real Madrid have also been heavily linked.

Gullit does not believe United will be able to beat the competition to Haaland's signature, with the former Netherlands international claiming Liverpool will be the best place for the Dortmund star to take the next step in his career.

"I see him in England, but I don't think he'll go to Manchester United," Gullit told Bild.

"City would be good for him because of Pep Guardiola. But Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool would also be great. What Jurgen has done with the club is unbelievable. You just have to love him, and he's always hungry. That suits Haaland.

"In Spain, only Real Madrid is an option. These are the three clubs that will be in the running for Erling."

Since his debut for Dortmund on January 18, 2020, Haaland has been involved in 97 goals (80 scored, 17 assisted) in 79 appearances in all competitions for the club. That is over double the number of goal involvements Sadio Mane has had for Liverpool in the same time frame (43) and 14 more than Mohamed Salah, who has played in 18 more games.

Another player linked with a move to the Premier League is Bayern Munich defender Niklas Sule.

Sule will be out of contract at the end of the season and will be available on a free if he does not agree to a renewal with Bayern beforehand.

Should the Bundesliga champions need to dip into the market to reinforce their squad, Gullit believes Juventus' Dutch defender Matthijs de Ligt would be a good solution.

"Matthijs has experienced and learned a lot at Juventus. He could make a very good contribution to Bayern," he said.