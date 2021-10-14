Borussia Dortmund head coach Marco Rose said that despite the team needing his contribution, Erling Haaland will play against Mainz in the Bundesliga on Saturday only if he is completely fit and that he doesn't want to risk the Norwegian player as he hasn't still completely recovered from his injury.

Haaland has missed Borussia's last three games and also Norway's World Cup qualifiers against Turkey and Montenegro due to a thigh injury.

After seven games in the German league, Borussia are in third position level on points with Freiburg, trailing leaders Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen by just one point.

Rose's team has won six of their last seven games in all competitions – the only defeat coming in the Bundesliga at Borussia Moenchengladbach at the end of September.

Mainz are ninth in the table, five points behind Borussia and have lost their last two matches – at Leverkusen and at home against Union Berlin.