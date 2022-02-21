Erling Haaland should leave Borussia Dortmund at the end of the season, according to former player Ruben Sosa.

Haaland reportedly has a clause in his deal at Signal Iduna Park that will allow him to move for a fee of around €75million at the end of the current campaign.

Sosa - who won the Bundesliga with Dortmund in 1996 - believes the Norwegian marksman should be "given the chance" with one of Europe's heavyweights, naming Spanish giants Real Madrid as one of several possible destinations.

Speaking exclusively to Stats Perform, Sosa urged Haaland not to worry about outside criticism if he does leave.

"I think that he should be given the chance of going to another team," the Uruguayan said.

"Right now, he has given everything, you know. When you have given everything to a team, you must go, because some fans who don't understand football will criticise you afterwards, saying that well, you scored goals, but now you are thinking only about money.

"I think he should be given the chance of going to another club. Real Madrid, Barcelona, Inter Milan, Juventus, because he has already given everything, and in a short amount of time, so what comes next will be criticised for different reasons. [Either] money or if he doesn't score."

Haaland has scored 80 goals in 79 games for Dortmund since joining from Salzburg in January 2020. Of players in Europe's top five leagues, only Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski (112 goals in 94 games) has scored more in all competitions.

Sosa - who also played for Real Zaragoza, Lazio and Inter during his career - suggested Haaland could still one day return to Dortmund even if he does leave this year.

"For me, he should go to another good team and probably, in the future, afterwards, return to Dortmund," he added. "You always want to end your career at the club where everything started."