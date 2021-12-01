According to a report from German publication, Bild Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland is fighting to make the club go against doctor's orders in an effort to face Bayern Munich (on Saturday).

Haaland is trying to ensure that he will "play every minute" and not be relegated to a bench role like the team doctors would like. In a bit of craziness, Haaland is said to be working eight hours per day to make it happen.

Borussia Dortmund trained in heavy rain on Tuesday three days after Haaland scored on his return from injury for Dortmund last weekend to beat Wolfsburg 3-1 and turn up the pressure on Bundesliga leaders Bayern.

Bayern responded by topping Arminia Bielefeld 1-0 in the late match, but only one point separates the teams ahead of the Der Klassiker.

Haaland hadn't played in the Bundesliga since October 16th, when he scored twice in a win at Mainz. He played three days later in Dortmund's loss at Ajax in the Champions League, then dropped out with muscular problems.

Coach Marco Rose delighted Dortmund fans by bringing on the Norwegian forward in the 72nd minute against Wolfsburg, where Haaland marked his return by scoring with an acrobatic finish to Julian Brandt's cross - his 50th goal on his 50th Bundesliga appearance.

He became the youngest player to achieve the feat in the Bundesliga (21 years, 129 days) and scored them in the fewest games.

Previous record holder Timo Konietzka needed 63 games to reach the mark, followed by Roy Makaay and Uwe Seeler (67), while the youngest players with 50 goals were previously Klaus Fischer (21 years, 293 days) and Dieter Müller (22 years, 9 days).