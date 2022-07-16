Serge Gnabry has signed a new deal with Bayern Munich until 2026, putting an end to speculation he could leave the club in this transfer window.

The Germany international had just one year remaining on his previous contract at the Allianz Arena, and reports suggested the club could look to move him on in this window should an agreement not be reached for an extension.

Links with Real Madrid, Chelsea and former club Arsenal were put to bed on Saturday, though, as Bayern announced Gnabry had penned a new deal.

On the same day the German giants confirmed they had reached an agreement to sell star striker Robert Lewandowski to Barcelona, news of Gnabry's extension will give Bayern fans with something to smile about.

Gnabry has made 171 appearances in all competitions for Bayern since arriving from Werder Bremen in 2017, scoring 64 goals.

The 27-year-old winger has won four Bundesliga titles, two DFB-Pokals and a Champions League in his time at Munich, and told the club's official website he wants to win even more in the coming years.

"I thought a lot about what I want as a player in the coming years, and came to the conclusion that I want to stay at FC Bayern, win everything again here and experience things - in particular celebrating another Champions League title, but this time with our fans," he said.

"It's special because I get to play here with my friends at the highest level. It certainly wouldn't feel the same at a different club.

"I want to experience more great moments here - and nowhere else. The hunger for major honors isn't going away."

Gnabry scored 14 league goals in 2021-22, with only Lewandowski (35) bagging more for Bayern, while Thomas Muller (84), Joshua Kimmich (80), and Leroy Sane (50) were the only team-mates of his to create more chances (48).