Borussia Dortmund have seen off competition from a host of major European clubs to sign Salzburg talent Erling Haaland, the Bundesliga club have confirmed.

The 19-year-old forward has signed a deal with the eight-time German champions that will keep him at the club until the end of the 2023/24 season.

Speaking on the club's website, Dortmund's Chief Executive Officer, Hans-Joachim Watzke, said: ''Despite receiving numerous offers from some of the biggest clubs in Europe, Erling Haaland has decided that the best option for his career is to come and join our project here at BVB. Our persistence has paid off.''

The Norwegian took the Champions League by storm this season, scoring eight goals in five games for Salzburg.

Manchester United – managed by Haaland's former Molde coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer – had been heavily linked with a move for the teenager, while Juventus, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Liverpool were also reportedly interested in his services.

However, following a meeting with Dortmund officials earlier this month alongside agent Mino Raiola, Haaland decided to join the German club.

''I had several intense conversations with the club's management team, in particular with Hans-Joachim Watzke, Michael Zorc and coach Lucien Favre. Right from the very start, I knew I wanted to move here," said Haaland.

"I can't wait to get started and play in front of over 80,000 fans in the incredible Dortmund atmosphere. I'm so excited."