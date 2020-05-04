The German Football League (DFL) has reported 10 positive coronavirus tests to the health authorities as part of its moves to restart the Bundesliga and 2.Bundesliga seasons.

A number of teams, including champions Bayern Munich, have resumed training at their team bases while observing social-distancing measures.

Since last Thursday, 1,724 COVID-19 tests have been conducted across the 36 clubs from Germany's top two divisions, with the samples from players, coaches and other staff then examined at five specialist laboratories.

The identities of the individuals who tested positive or the clubs they came from were not disclosed by the DFL, although Cologne confirmed three cases of COVID-19 last Friday – reported to be two players and physiotherapist by local media.

Dynamo Dresden later revealed one of their players tested positive, but is sympton-free and started a two-week period in quarantine on Sunday.

A second wave of tests are being carried out this week, after which point it is hoped full team training can be resumed. That will require the approval of local authorities, while two tests per week will continue to be scheduled.

"The tests carried out in the past few days have served their purpose of providing additional security and thus protecting the players as best as possible from infection in team training or game operations," a DFL statement read.

"In the coming weeks and months, it will continue to be a matter of consistently implementing the agreed measures in everyday club life as well as in the private sphere.

"In the event of positive test results, the decision about the measures to be taken lies with the local health authorities."

Cologne revealed on Monday that there were no positive results form their second round of testing.

The Bundesliga is set to receive fresh guidance on when a resumption might be possible following a meeting between German chancellor Angela Merkel and the minister-presidents of the country's 16 states on Wednesday.

DFL chief executive Christian Seifert had stated May 9 was the target date for a resumption, but that now appears entirely unrealistic.