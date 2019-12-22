Hansi Flick will continue as Bayern Munich head coach for the remainder of the season and could get the job on a long-term basis, the Bundesliga champions announced on Sunday.

Flick was given the reins of the the club in November following Niko Kovac's exit, and since then has overseen 10 games in all competitions - winning eight of them.

A statement on Bayern Munich's website confirmed the news: "FC Bayern and Hansi Flick subsequently agreed that Hansi Flick will remain head coach of the German record champions at least until the end of the current season.

ℹ️ Hansi Flick will remain in charge until the end of the season.#MiaSanMia pic.twitter.com/P4a3WUmbLy — 🇺🇸 FC Bayern US 🇨🇦 (@FCBayernUS) December 22, 2019

"Continuing with Hansi Flick as head coach beyond this time is explicitly a viable option for FC Bayern."

Looking ahead to the rest of the season, Flick said: "Now we're recharging our batteries, and we'll prepare ourselves intensively for the second half of the season at the training camp.

"Then we’ll try to achieve as many victories and titles as possible.”