Bayern Munich have clinched an eighth successive Bundesliga title with a 1-0 victory at Werder Bremen.

Hansi Flick's side went into Tuesday's contest with a seven-point lead over Borussia Dortmund at the top and knowing a win would be enough to see them retain the title with two games to spare.

They duly delivered at the Weserstadion, the prolific Robert Lewandowski scoring the only goal in the first half as Bremen were unable to capitalize on a red card for Alphonso Davies 11 minutes from time.

Bayern successfully defending their crown looked an unlikely prospect back in the first half of the season.

Niko Kovac oversaw just five wins from Bayern's opening 10 Bundesliga games before he was sacked and a defeat to Borussia Monchengladbach in December left them seven points behind Marco Rose's side.

However, Flick has overseen a masterful turnaround in their fortunes and Bayern are unbeaten since the loss at Gladbach.

With the league title secured they will now turn their attention to hopes of securing a treble.

Bayern are through to the DFB-Pokal final at the Olympiastadion in Berlin on July 4, when they will meet Bayer Leverkusen.

They also hold a 3-0 advantage from the first leg of their last-16 tie with Chelsea in the Champions League, though the format for the completion of that competition is still to be confirmed.