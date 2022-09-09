Bayern Munich head coach Julian Nagelsmann confirmed Kingsley Coman has sustained a muscle injury, and he is unsure how long the France international will spend on the sidelines.

Bayern host Stuttgart on Saturday in the Bundesliga after a 2-0 win at Inter in their opening Champions League group stage game.

Nagelsmann stated his intention to rotate some players, including starting Leon Goretzka for the first time this season, though he did suggest Joshua Kimmich will play despite sustaining an eye injury in the win at San Siro on Wednesday.

However, Coman will not feature after the winger suffered a muscle tear in training, with the Bayern boss waiting to learn how long he faces out of action.

"King suffered an injury during training and is getting an MRI right now," Nagelsmann said at a press conference on Friday. "It's a muscle injury. We hope it's nothing serious.

"We will rotate and there will be several changes. Everyone is feeling good. Josh is also able to play. His eye was pretty swollen and colorful yesterday, but it's already looking better today and he can play."

Bayern have drawn their last two Bundesliga games 1-1 against Borussia Monchengladbach and Union Berlin, finding themselves in the unfamiliar position of third in the table after five outings.

Their next Champions League clash on Tuesday sees them host Barcelona, who have former Bayern striker Robert Lewandowski in their ranks, but Nagelsmann is certain his team are solely focused on Stuttgart.

"It would be silly to take it out of my head completely,” he said. "We are concentrating on the Stuttgart game... I don't understand this kind of question [about looking ahead to the next game] because if you don't play well, you don't play well.

"Everyone here wants to be German champions again, and right now we're not in first place. Yes we do have the game against Barcelona, but we want to win this home game as well, and it makes no sense to give less tomorrow against Stuttgart."

Nagelsmann, like many other sporting figures, also expressed empathy after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Tributes from across the world arrived shortly after the UK's Royal Family announced the long-serving monarch died on Thursday at the age of 96.

All football fixtures in England scheduled for the weekend have been postponed as a mark of respect.

"The first thing that goes through your head when someone has passed away is empathy for those affected by the news, friends, family," Nagelsmann said.

"The Queen was someone we saw regularly on the television and has a big meaning for the country."