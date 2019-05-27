Español
Keep beIN
Bundesliga

Sane Would Be Robben And Ribery's 'Successor' – Rummenigge Talks Up Bayern Move For Sane

Karl-Heinz Rummenigge addressed reports linking Bayern Munich with Manchester City's Leroy Sane.

REUTERS/Andrew Yates

Bayern Munich chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said Leroy Sane would be Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery's successor if he decided to leave Manchester City for the Bundesliga champions.

Sane – who is contracted to City until 2021 – has been linked with a move to Bayern following back-to-back Premier League titles in Manchester.

With Bayern greats Robben and Ribery leaving Allianz Arena, Germany international forward Sane has emerged as a target for the Bavarian giants.

And Rummenigge talked up a move for Sane, who left boyhood club and Bundesliga side Schalke for City in 2016.

"You shouldn't forget that he still has two years contract and that Manchester City don't just sells their players because they need to," Rummenigge said.

"This will be difficult. But I think that the player has to be convinced to have the joy for playing here at Bayern."He would be the successor of Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery which is very interesting. As a player, this would be a good incentive I think."

Bayern Munchen Bayern Munich Manchester City Karl-Heinz Rummenigge Leroy Sane
Previous Tuchel Hoping Neymar And Mbappe Stay At PSG But 'N
Read
Tuchel Hoping Neymar And Mbappe Stay At PSG But 'Naive' To Guarantee Anything
Next Lampard Will Certainly Return to Chelsea, Says Der
Read
Lampard Will Certainly Return to Chelsea, Says Derby Owner

Latest Stories