Report: Chelsea Agree To $57m Fee For Pulisic

Former USMNT striker Eddie Johnson congratulates Christian Pulisic on a move from Borussia Dortmund to Chelsea

GOAL

Borussia Dortmund youngster Christian Pulisic’s switch to Chelsea looks all but done after a former Fulham forward ‘accidentally confirmed’ the move on Instagram, per The Mirror.

The United States international has long been linked with a switch to the Premier League and the heavily favoured Blues look to have beaten off competition to bring their man to Stamford Bridge.

 

The 20-year-old departure from the Bundesliga appeared to be confirmed after former Cottagers man Eddie Johnson, who has previously coached Pulisic, congratulated him with a social media post.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Sharpening @cmpulisic tools. Great exercise that I created where I incorporated movement with and with out the ball,passing,receiving, balance changing directions and a ball work exercise that consist of controlling the ball with different surfaces of the feet to create space and time to get out a of tight space off the dribble and to see a pass again. not physically demanding but all game realistic movements to get his body back in toon with those familiar Movements and feel for the ball again after his break #lovewhatyoudo #dowhatyoulove #youareyourenvironment #protraining #trainlikeapro #positivevibes #positiveliving #usa #soccer #hardworkdedication @freekickcenter

German media outlet Bild is reporting that Dortmund and Chelsea have agreed to a €50million ($57m) transfer fee, and Pulisic will leave for the Premier League this summer.

 

 

