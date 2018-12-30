Report: Chelsea Agree To $57m Fee For Pulisic

GOAL

Borussia Dortmund youngster Christian Pulisic’s switch to Chelsea looks all but done after a former Fulham forward ‘accidentally confirmed’ the move on Instagram, per The Mirror.

The United States international has long been linked with a switch to the Premier League and the heavily favoured Blues look to have beaten off competition to bring their man to Stamford Bridge.

The 20-year-old departure from the Bundesliga appeared to be confirmed after former Cottagers man Eddie Johnson, who has previously coached Pulisic, congratulated him with a social media post.

German media outlet Bild is reporting that Dortmund and Chelsea have agreed to a €50million ($57m) transfer fee, and Pulisic will leave for the Premier League this summer.