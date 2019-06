GOAL

Bayern Munich will turn their attention toward Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele if a deal cannot be made for Leroy Sane, according to BILD.

The Bundesliga champions have been heavily linked with the City winger for months but have been frustrated in their chase so far - while the sale of 22-year-old Dembele could help Barca finance a sensational return for Neymar.

France international Dembele already has experience of German football, having played for Borussia Dortmund during the 2016-17 season.