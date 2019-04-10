Borussia Dortmund have been handed a boost for the Bundesliga run-in after Christian Pulisic, Paco Alcacer and Raphael Guerreiro all returned to training.

The trio missed last weekend's 5-0 thumping at the hands of Bayern Munich, a result that damaged Dortmund’s hopes of dethroning their opponents as Bundesliga champions.

Christian Pulisic is back in training working with the ball 👟⚽️



Looking forward to your return CP! 🔙🔜pic.twitter.com/1SWEkaMTp4 — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) April 10, 2019

Pulisic has not played since sustaining a thigh injury on international duty with the United States at the end of March, while arm and hamstring issues respectively ruled Alcacer and Guerreiro out of the heavy defeat at the Allianz Arena.

Raphaël Guerreiro returned to training today and hopes to be fit for Saturdays match thanks to his cutting edge hopscotch workout! 😂pic.twitter.com/pZQWn17yJS — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) April 10, 2019

Lucien Favre's side are one point behind leaders Bayern in the table with six games remaining. Dortmund are next in action on Saturday, as they host Mainz.