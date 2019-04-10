Español
Bundesliga

Pulisic, Alcacer And Guerreiro Return To Dortmund Training For Bundesliga Run-In

Borussia Dortmund have welcomed back a trio of players to training, including United States international Christian Pulisic, as they look to bounce back from the heavy defeat to Bayern Munich.

Borussia Dortmund have been handed a boost for the Bundesliga run-in after Christian Pulisic, Paco Alcacer and Raphael Guerreiro all returned to training.

The trio missed last weekend's 5-0 thumping at the hands of Bayern Munich, a result that damaged Dortmund’s hopes of dethroning their opponents as Bundesliga champions.

 

Pulisic has not played since sustaining a thigh injury on international duty with the United States at the end of March, while arm and hamstring issues respectively ruled Alcacer and Guerreiro out of the heavy defeat at the Allianz Arena.

 

Lucien Favre's side are one point behind leaders Bayern in the table with six games remaining. Dortmund are next in action on Saturday, as they host Mainz.

 

