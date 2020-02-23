Leizpig's Timo Werner Hails Jurgen Klopp As Liverpool Rumors Heat Up

Timo Werner has once again spoken positively about a potential move to Liverpool, labeling Jurgen Klopp the "best coach in the world".

RB Leipzig forward Werner has been heavily linked with a switch to Anfield after starring in his club's push for a maiden Bundesliga title.

The 23-year-old, who has scored 27 goals for Leipzig in all competitions this season, said on Wednesday he was "very proud" to be linked with European champions Liverpool.

Werner has now talked up the runaway Premier League leaders once again after scoring in a 5-0 thrashing of Schalke on Saturday, a victory that kept Leipzig just a point behind Bundesliga front-runners Bayern Munich.

"Jurgen Klopp is the best coach in the world," Werner told Sky Germany.

"There is a lot to suggest that my style of play would suit there [Liverpool]."

The Germany international did insist his focus was strictly on his current club for the remainder of the campaign.

"I'm not worried about that [a move to Liverpool], because we have so much to do with Leipzig," he added.

"It's difficult to think about where to play next year. You have to worry about it after the season. Inquiries come in, you don't have to lie that it is so."