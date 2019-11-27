Klinsmann Appointed Head Coach Of Hertha Berlin

Jurgen Klinsmann will lead Hertha Berlin as head coach until the end of the season after the Bundesliga side parted company with Ante Covic.

The capital club announced the change in the wake of a 4-0 defeat to Augsburg that left them hovering precariously above the relegation places.

"I didn't expect to be back in Berlin so soon after the Leipzig game, but some things just happen overnight. My father is a Hertha fan, the first game I ever went to was against Stuttgart and I held the blue and white flag up. My son also played here."

Klinsmann has Bundesliga experience with Bayern Munich on his resume but has not held a coaching position for three years.

The former Germany boss, a top-class striker in his playing days, was sacked by the United States in November 2016 after failing to secure qualification for the 2018 World Cup.

Former Hertha player Covic lasted 15 games in charge, having stepped up from the under-23 team to succeed Pal Dardai at the end of last term.

"The way we've been playing recently and the results have led to this decision," Covic said in a statement.

"I've brought coaching staff with me who are well-prepared and ready to get stuck in. Alexander Nouri and Markus Feldhoff will support me as assistant coaches. I've also added Andreas Köpke as a goalkeeping coach."

"Since Hertha is not just an employer to me, such a decision hurts, of course. But I have always said that this club is more important than individuals. I love not only this profession, but I love this club with all my heart."

Klinsmann's first match as head coach is at home to Borussia Dortmund on Saturday.