Bundesliga

Jadon Sancho Reveals 'Justice For George Floyd' T-Shirt After Scoring

After scoring against Paderborn, Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho revealed a "justice for George Floyd" shirt as part of his celebration.

Jadon Sancho revealed a "justice for George Floyd" t-shirt after putting Borussia Dortmund 2-0 up in Sunday's Bundesliga clash with Paderborn.

On his first start since the resumption of the Bundesliga, England international Sancho tucked in from Julian Brandt's cross in the 57th minute, after Thorgan Hazard had given Dortmund the lead.

In celebration, Sancho took off his Dortmund top to reveal a t-shirt featuring the name of the man who died in police custody in the United States, prompting protests across that country and beyond.

