Jadon Sancho Reveals 'Justice For George Floyd' T-Shirt After Scoring

Jadon Sancho revealed a "justice for George Floyd" t-shirt after putting Borussia Dortmund 2-0 up in Sunday's Bundesliga clash with Paderborn.

54' Thorgan Hazard ⚽

57' Jadon Sancho ⚽@BlackYellow are up and running at Paderborn ⚡ pic.twitter.com/jr8JLxcseh — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) May 31, 2020

On his first start since the resumption of the Bundesliga, England international Sancho tucked in from Julian Brandt's cross in the 57th minute, after Thorgan Hazard had given Dortmund the lead.

In celebration, Sancho took off his Dortmund top to reveal a t-shirt featuring the name of the man who died in police custody in the United States, prompting protests across that country and beyond.