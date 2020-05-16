Erling Haaland Scores First Goal Of Restart Of Bundesliga

Erling Haaland picked up where he left off as he celebrated scoring the first goal of the Bundesliga's resumption in Borussia Dortmund's Revierderby against Schalke.

The Norway teenager, a January arrival from Salzburg, had nine goals in eight top-flight appearances before the Bundesliga was halted for two months as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

But Haaland has seemingly not missed a step as he celebrated the opener shortly before the half-hour mark at an empty Signal Iduna Park.

Thorgan Hazard – a late addition into the line-up to replace the injured Giovanni Reyna – sent a cross from the right into the area and Haaland opened up his body before guiding a lovely finish to the right of Markus Schubert.

Dortmund kept their celebrations socially distant, while shortly afterward Manuel Gulde scored in Freiburg's clash against Werder Bremen where players celebrated by touching elbows.

Haaland has now scored on his Bundesliga, DFB-Pokal, Champions League and Revierderby debuts for Dortmund.

Raphael Guerreiro scored on the stroke of half-time to give BVB a deserved 2-0 lead at half-time.