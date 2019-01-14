Español
Keep beIN
Bundesliga

Dortmund Sign Argentina U-20 Defender Leonardo Balerdi From Boca Juniors

Leonardo Balerdi has swapped Boca Juniors for Borussia Dortmund after signing a long-term deal at Signal Iduna Park.

Twitter/@BVB

Borussia Dortmund have completed the signing of Argentina Under-20 defender Leonardo Balerdi from Boca Juniors.

The centre-back has only made five league appearances for the beaten Copa Libertadores finalists, but is regarded as a top prospect, with Dortmund paying a fee reportedly in the region of €15 million.

 

"The acquisition of Leonardo Balerdi was originally planned for the summer but has been brought forward," said Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc.

"Leonardo is an intelligent centre-back and strong defensively. He also has a good build-up and passing game.

"We are very glad that he has chosen us and we're convinced that he will help us with his talent in the future."

The 19-year-old has signed a "long-term contract" with Dortmund and will hope to flourish at a club renowned for developing young players.

Borussia Dortmund Boca Juniors Leonardo Balerdi
Previous Atletico Madrid Confirm Hamstring Tear For Stefan
Read
Atletico Madrid Confirm Hamstring Tear For Stefan Savic
Next Pele wishes fellow great Maradona well after surge
Read
Pele wishes fellow great Maradona well after surgery

Latest Stories