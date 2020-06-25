Dortmund Hope To Sign Reyna To New Deal

Giovanni Reyna, 17, made his first Bundesliga start against RB Leipzig last weekend and set up Erling Haaland for the opening goal in a 2-0 victory that ensured Borussia Dortmund will finish the season in second.

The United States Under-17 international, who has a contract until June 2021, has impressed in his first campaign with the senior team and is in line for an extension.

"[Head coach Lucien Favre] and I very much agree about Gio. We believe he has a good and bright future ahead of him," said sporting director Michael Zorc.

"We are in good discussions with him about tying him to BVB for as long as possible as soon as he turns 18.

"This is a success story that we want to continue."

On Thursday, Dortmund added Paris Saint-Germain full-back Thomas Meunier to their squad for next season on a free transfer.

However, Zorc still hopes to agree a deal with Real Madrid that will see right-back Achraf Hakimi spend a third straight year at Signal Iduna Park.

"We are interested in finding another solution with Real Madrid and him, so he can play for BVB again next season," he said.