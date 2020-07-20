Español
Borussia Dortmund Signs English Younger Jude Bellingham

The highly coveted Jude Bellingham will join Borussia Dortmund, with Manchester United missing out on another prospect.

Borussia Dortmund have beaten Manchester United to the signing of another promising young player, with Jude Bellingham to arrive from Birmingham City.

Bellingham, 17, signed a long-term contract with the Bundesliga side, though the exact length was not specified, and reportedly cost an initial €23million (£21m).

He will join up with his new team-mates on July 30 and wear the number 22 shirt for Dortmund.

The England youth international had appeared likely to head to Old Trafford following his emergence as a first-team regular at Birmingham this season.

But having seen Erling Haaland head to Dortmund instead of Manchester in January, Bellingham is also en route to the Bundesliga – a shorter path to the first team convincing him to pick Signal Iduna Park.

