Former New York City FC head coach Domenec Torrent has arrived in Rio de Janeiro to take over as the new Flamengo manager.

The 58-year-old Catalan will replace Jorge Jesus, who returned to his native Portugal last month to take charge of Benfica.

Torrent has agreed a contract that will keep him with the with the reigning Copa Libertadores and Brazilian champions until the end of 2021.

Speaking with the club's Fla TV channel, he said his objective is to stay at the club "for three, four, five years".

Nos braços da Nação! @DomeTorrent já sentiu o carinho dos rubro-negros logo na chegada ao Rio! #CRF pic.twitter.com/KlRodlKVZ2 — Flamengo (@Flamengo) August 3, 2020

Flamengo's vice-president of Football operations, Marcos Braz, was more cautious, claiming the Catalan's history as Pep Guardiola's assistant as one of the main reasons to sign with him.

The Brazilian championship begins on August 8 with Flamengo taking on Jorge Sampaoli's Atletico Mineiro.

The Red and Blacks are currently the favorites to defend their title and are among the top contenders in the Copa Libertadores, which is set to restart in September.