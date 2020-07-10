Kalou Completes Botafogo Switch

Salomon Kalou has joined Botafogo after leaving Hertha Berlin.

The Ivory Coast forward's contract with Bundesliga side Hertha expired at the end of last month, making him a free agent after a six-year spell in German football.

Kalou has not had long to wait to find a new club, however, securing a move to Brazil after talks with Botafogo got under way last month.

There was no confirmation of the length of the contract the 34-year-old former Chelsea man has signed.

Ex-Japan playmaker Keisuke Honda will be among Kalou's new team-mates.