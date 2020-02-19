Deontay Wilder mocked Tyson Fury's punching power ahead of their blockbuster heavyweight rematch in Las Vegas.

All eyes will be on the MGM Grand, where American star Wilder puts his WBC belt on the line against Fury in the second installment of their rivalry on Saturday.

The first bout between Wilder (42-0-1) and former WBA, IBF and WBO champion Fury (29-0-1) ended in a contentious draw in December 2018.

As the two unbeaten heavyweight fighters prepare to face-off once more, Wilder poked fun at Fury.

"Fury, like I have said before, has got pillows as fists," Wilder told Sky Sports News. "That's why I was able to continue applying pressure on him [in the last fight].

"We all know that Fury can't punch. The numbers don't lie, we can see that my two-year-old punches harder than him.

"I don't believe anything he's saying. Fighters have to have certain strategies and tactics when approaching a fight.

"Sometimes you have to manipulate people – and he's trying to get them to believe something even he doesn't."

Fury confirmed there is an agreement in place for a third bout between the pair, regardless of the outcome in Saturday's showdown.

Previewing his second meeting with Wilder, challenger Fury cranked up the war of words.

"I knew coming back to America that I couldn't come on a whim again and get a fair decision," Fury said.

"Deontay Wilder is the only heavyweight champion America has had in a long time and he is the longest reigning since Muhammad Ali and they don't want to let him go. But the 'Gypsy King' is going to dethrone him, rip his heart out and feed it to him."