WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder wants to hurt Dominic Breazeale "so bad" as the American star unleashed a chilling tirade at his opponent.

Wilder has already said Breazeale's body is on the line in Brooklyn this weekend – the titleholder reiterating his desire to kill in the ring – and he continued his tough talk ahead of Saturday's showdown.

Set to make his ninth title defence at Barclays Center, Wilder's comments did not go unnoticed by WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman on Thursday.

Deontay Wilder on the Dominic Breazeale fight: “His life is on the line for this fight and I do mean his life.” Later adds “I’m still trying to get me a body on my record.” #WilderBreazeale pic.twitter.com/k7kg3xZpaV — Ryan Songalia (@ryansongalia) May 15, 2019

"I have seen Deontay Wilder's comments which are regrettable and completely against the spirit of our sport," Sulaiman wrote via Twitter. "I have known Wilder for a long time and he is not the person he portrays in such comments. His metaphors are against the WBC code of ethics and will be addressed in a hearing."

However, Wilder (40-0-1) was in no mood to back down as the two American fighters came face-to-face during their final news conference.

"This has been a long time coming for me and Dominic. He asked for this, and he shall receive. Just like the Bible says - you ask, you shall receive," Wilder told reporters.

"Come May 18 at the Barclays Center, he's going to get everything he receives. I'm gonna fade him out, baby. I can't wait. It's gonna be an amazing night for me and sad time for him.

"I want to hurt Breazeale so bad. So bad, my blood is boiling right now. I can barely keep my composure right now. But due to the fact we can't get paid outside of the ring - there's a lot of money on the line, baby, and my family got to eat.

"So with that being said I will keep my composure until that time comes. I can't wait. Come Saturday, I can do whatever I want to do. You better gather around your loved ones. You all better gather around him tonight because come Saturday night, he may not be able to talk to you. Trust me. You know I don't play no games."

Breazeale (20-1), meanwhile, said: "I'm excited to be back and get another knockout win. Getting that WBC belt is everything to me. This is my Super Bowl. Victory for me on Saturday is everything. Wilder doesn't know what he's getting himself into.

"He's in for a fight. He better be confident in his abilities because Saturday night, he's going to be in the toughest fight of his life. I'm going to beat Deontay so bad that he's not going to ever want to lace up the gloves again."

He continued: "I've been dreaming for the last year about hearing 'and the new.' It's a beautiful thing and I can't wait to make it come true and have my hand raised. I'm too mentally in tune to be focused on what someone says.

"When I go into a fight I don't worry about what my opponent can do, but about what I want to do and how I can execute. None of Deontay's words affect me at all. He's going to keep barking, and I'm just going to keep waiting. I'm going to quiet him down on Saturday night."