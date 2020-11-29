Mike Tyson said he would "absolutely" fight again after his blockbuster exhibition with Roy Jones Jr was ruled a draw in Los Angeles.

Tyson, 54, and Jones, 51, turned back the clock at Staples Center, where the two boxing legends stepped into the ring over eight two-minute rounds behind closed doors amid the coronavirus on Saturday.

Former four-weight champion Jones fought as recently as two years ago, while ex-heavyweight king Tyson's last professional bout was in 2005.

#TysonJones is scored a draw! 👀



Mike Tyson agrees.

Roy Jones Jr not so much... 😂 pic.twitter.com/XgwOyyQx3W — Boxing on BT Sport 🥊 (@BTSportBoxing) November 29, 2020

Tyson looked the better fighter despite no knockout blow, working over the body as the heavy-breathing Jones often appeared exhausted.

"I'm happy with a draw," Tyson said afterwards. "I thought I won but I'm happy because we entertained the fans.

"I'm used to doing it for three minutes. I'm just happy I got this under my belt and I'm going to continue to do more.

"Absolutely I would do this again. I'm just happy I could go eight rounds. Knockouts mean nothing, you have to be able to go the distance."

"Hell no I ain't satisfied with a draw. I wear drawers I don't do draws," Jones said.

"The dude is so strong man. Whether he hits you with his head, his body shots it don't matter everything hurts. For me I thought I did enough boxing on the outside but I'm cool with a draw. We might have to try and do it again.

"I need to talk to my family, see what they think. Thank you to everybody who sent us out the right way. If everything goes the right way and my family say it's alright, who knows."

When asked if the body shots took a toll Jones said: "They definitely hurt the body shots are what make you exhausted."