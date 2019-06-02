Andy Ruiz Jr was left stunned after making his "dreams come true" by shocking Anthony Joshua to be crowned the first heavyweight champion of Mexican descent.

Ruiz Jr defied the odds as he dethroned WBA, IBF and WBO holder Joshua via a seventh-round TKO at Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday.

Joshua was expected to preserve his perfect record to 23-0, however, the British star slipped to 22-1 after being sent to the canvas on four occasions by Ruiz Jr.

Ruiz Jr – a replacement challenger after Jarrell Miller failed a drugs tests – reveled in his huge upset.

"This is what I've been dreaming about, this is what I've been working hard for," Ruiz told DAZN after his stunning victory. "I can't believe I just made my dreams come true."

Ruiz Jr came into the fight 32-1 having won his last three fights and 21 in his career by knockout.

But despite his prowess, Joshua begged Ruiz Jr simply to bring him a fight at weigh-ins on Friday.

"Bring a good fight tomorrow, please," Joshua said. "That's what I said. Just bring a good fight tomorrow — and good luck."

WILDER: JOSHUA WASN'T A TRUE CHAMPION

Ruiz Jr certainly brought a fight as the referee waved off the bout in front of a stunned crowd.

"I just want to thank all my team, Al Haymon, Eddie Hearn, my dad, my whole family," Ruiz said. "And sky's the limit baby."