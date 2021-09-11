Evander Holyfield and Vitor Belfort stepped on the scales for their weigh-in Friday, a day ahead of their fight in Florida.

Holyfield tipped the scales at 225.4 pounds while Belfort came in at 206.2.

The card was originally going to be staged in Los Angeles and headlined by Oscar de la Hoya's return to the ring to face Vitor Belfort, a former UFC champion, but de la Hoya had to drop out after he was hospitalized with COVID-19. Holyfield stepped in as a late replacement, which led to more changes.

The card was moved to the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Florida after the California State Athletic Commission refused to approve the fight due to Holyfield's age. The former cruiserweight and heavyweight champion turns 59 in October and has not fought since 2011. His fight with Belfort is slated to be eight two-minute rounds.