OLEKSANDR USYK

Heavyweight

"London is really a lucky city for me, but not a single victory in the professionals can be above the Olympic gold. This was the biggest fight in my career, but it wasn't the hardest. I tried [to get the knockout] a few times, and I put my speed into it. I punched [Anthony Joshua] a couple of times but then I was losing my rhythm. And then I was coming back to the corner and my trainer was saying, you're trying to knock him down. You have to do your work. You have to throw your front hand and jab because if you concentrate on the knockout, you're going to lose your rhythm, you're going to lose the work that you're doing. I would love to have the rematch in the Olympiyskiy Stadium in Kiev."