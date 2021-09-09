Vitor Belfort says Evander Holyfield stepping in to replace Oscar De La Hoya is like "upgrading from business class to first-class".

Holyfield has stepped in to replace Oscar De La Hoya who had to withdraw after being hospitalized with COVID-19. The fight was then moved to Florida from Los Angeles because California wouldn't sanction a 58-year-old entering the ring.

