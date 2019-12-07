Español
Keep beIN
Boxing

Joshua Wins Rematch With Ruiz Jr. In Unanimous Decision

Anthony Joshua defeats Andy Ruiz Jr. in a unanimous decision in Saudi Arabia to regain the WBA, WBO and IBF heavyweight titles

Getty Images

 

Anthony Joshua regained the WBA, WBO and IBF heavyweight titles in Saudi Arabia, avenging the only loss of his pro career in the process, as he recorded a landslide points win over Andy Ruiz Jr.

 

The rematch between the pair failed to emulate the fireworks they produced in New York back in June, Joshua instead opting to utilise his reach advantage and box behind the jab.

 

There were occasional moments of success for Ruiz, who had stunned the boxing world when he sensationally stopped the Briton to claim the belts at the famous Madison Square Garden.

 

However, his reign as champion proved to be short-lived, all three scorecards understandably going in Joshua's favour. The challenger prevailed 118-110 on two of them, with the other score reading 119-109.

Boxing Anthony Joshua
Previous Anthony Joshua 'Reinvented' Ahead of Ruiz Rematch
Read
Anthony Joshua 'Reinvented' Ahead of Ruiz Rematch
Next

Latest Stories