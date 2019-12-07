Joshua Wins Rematch With Ruiz Jr. In Unanimous Decision

Anthony Joshua regained the WBA, WBO and IBF heavyweight titles in Saudi Arabia, avenging the only loss of his pro career in the process, as he recorded a landslide points win over Andy Ruiz Jr.

The rematch between the pair failed to emulate the fireworks they produced in New York back in June, Joshua instead opting to utilise his reach advantage and box behind the jab.

Ruiz is starting to find his rhythm. 💪#RuizJoshua2 pic.twitter.com/E1oJNhPsbe — DAZN USA (@DAZN_USA) December 7, 2019

There were occasional moments of success for Ruiz, who had stunned the boxing world when he sensationally stopped the Briton to claim the belts at the famous Madison Square Garden.

Joshua jaws at Ruiz at the end of Round 10 😯#RuizJoshua2 pic.twitter.com/fJ52G28hSs — DAZN USA (@DAZN_USA) December 7, 2019

However, his reign as champion proved to be short-lived, all three scorecards understandably going in Joshua's favour. The challenger prevailed 118-110 on two of them, with the other score reading 119-109.