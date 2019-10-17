Español
Boxer Patrick Day Dies From Brain Injuries

Boxer Patrick Day has died after sustaining a series of brain injuries in Saturday's fight against Charles Conwell

American boxer Patrick Day has died at the age of 27 from the brain injury he suffered in a fight against Charles Conwell on Saturday.

Day was knocked out in the 10th round of Saturday's super-welterweight bout in Chicago and taken from the ring on a stretcher.

Fighting on the undercard of Oleksandr Usyk's heavyweight victory over Chazz Witherspoon, Day was rushed to Northwestern Memorial Hospital and placed in a coma.

 

Promoter Lou DiBella announced on Wednesday that Day had died, saying: "Patrick Day passed away today, October 16, 2019, succumbing to the traumatic brain injury he suffered in his fight this past Saturday, October 12, at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, IL.

"He was surrounded by his family, close friends and members of his boxing team, including his mentor, friend and trainer Joe Higgins."

