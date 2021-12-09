Tom Brady was presented by Sports Illustrated as the Sportsperson of the Year live in the ceremony.

The most prestigious honor in all of sports media, Sportsperson of the Year is an annual award given to an athlete, coach, or team who best represents the spirit and ideals of sportsmanship, character and performance.

Sports Illustrated's issue spotlighting Brady as 2021 Sportsperson of the Year is on newsstands on December 16 with early access today at

Tom Brady is one of the most illustrious in the League's history. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers star quarterback has a record-setting 7 Super Bowl wins and holds the all-time passing record

Brady, who received the award from teammate and Tight-End Rob Gronkowski, accepted the honor with this to say last won this award in 2005. So much has changed since then. I mean, think of how far we've come...back then, Beyonce was still in Destiny's Child, we only had two CSI's and one NCIS! ONE!! I mean...LL Cool J was still just a rapper then. Hard to imagine. Tiger Woods and I have both won this award twice, but LeBron has won it three times. Which just means I might have to keep playing for another 16 years so I can finally win a third and catch him.