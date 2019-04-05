Happy Friday, all.

Trevor Bauer has been virtually unhittable this year and that continued in the Cleveland Indians' MLB win over the Toronto Blue Jays last night.

The Indians right-hander no-hit the Blue Jays through seven innings in Cleveland on Thursday before exiting after an impressive 117 pitches. While he had some control issues, issuing five walks, he still managed to punch out eight hitters.

Fastball. Breaking ball. Change-up. Everything worked for Bauer against the Toronto birds. He ended the night sporting a sparkling 0.64 ERA after two starts, totaling 14 innings pitched on the season.

.@baueroutage has more starts (two) than hits allowed (one) this season. pic.twitter.com/EkoMEQ677k — MLB (@MLB) April 5, 2019



Indians relievers lost the no-hit bid in the ninth, but Cleveland won the game 4-1.

Coming off his best season by far in 2018 (12-6, 2.21 ERA), expectations were high for the 28-year-old Bauer. And he has far exceeded those in his first two starts.

.@BauerOutage is the first pitcher in @MLB history to go 5+ IP in back-to-back starts to begin a season and give up only ONE total hit. pic.twitter.com/AIAzSNHRb3 — MLB Stats (@MLBStats) April 5, 2019



In his previous appearance on March 30 against the Minnesota Twins, Bauer allowed only one hit in seven innings, walked one and struck out nine, although he got touched for an earned run. Bauer currently has a streak of 10.2 hitless innings.

Bauer made history last night as he becomes the first pitcher in MLB history to pitch five or more innings in back-to-back starts to open the season and allow only one hit.

1. We would like to remind you that jinxes aren't real.



2. Trevor Bauer has not allowed a hit through 7 innings in Cleveland. pic.twitter.com/mcGWrnOJyk — MLB (@MLB) April 5, 2019



Nice jinx, MLB.

Gleyber Torres Torments Team from Baltimore

Yankees shortstop Gleyber Torres hit two home runs and went four for four with four RBIs in New York's 8-4 win over the Baltimore Orioles. He became the youngest Yankee to have a four-hit game with three extra-base hits since Joe DiMaggio in 1936.

Gleyber Torres is now the youngest Yankee with 4 H & 3 XBH in a game since Joe DiMaggio in 1936 😳 pic.twitter.com/f8B32VX2gV — YES Network (@YESNetwork) April 4, 2019



Oakland Athletics right fielder Stephen Piscotty had four hits, including a homer, and five RBIs in Oakland's 7-3 victory over the struggling Boston Red Sox. No Red Sox starting pitcher currently has an ERA under 6.00. Ouch.

Atlanta Braves lefty Max Fried gave up one hit in six scoreless innings against the Chicago Cubs - he was perfect through 5.2 innings - in a 9-4 win. Atlanta slugger Nick Markakis had three doubles, five hits in five at-bats and five RBIs to key the offense.

Stephen Strasburg struck out nine and gave up only three hits and a lone walk in 6.2 scoreless innings for the Washington Nationals to earn the win against the New York Mets.

Stephen Strasburg had a 2.37 career ERA at Citi Field.



He lowered it. pic.twitter.com/MHvR5QOx92 — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) April 4, 2019



The Mets struggles at the plate were only alleviated by catcher Wilson Ramos, who was 2-4, Jeff McNeil, and Amed Rosario, who had a hit a piece.

Orioles first basemen Chris Davis struck out in all three at-bats and is now 0 for 17 with 11 strikeouts this year. Yes, there were boos.

And here's what else happened on Thursday around the league.

Thursday's Full MLB Scores

Detroit Tigers 5-4 Kansas City Royals

Washington Nationals 4-0 New York Mets

New York Yankees 8-4 Baltimore Orioles

Oakland Athletics 7-3 Boston Red Sox

Cleveland Indians 4-1 Toronto Blue Jays

Pittsburgh Pirates 2-0 Cincinnati Reds

Atlanta Braves 9-4 Chicago Cubs

Texas Rangers 11-4 Los Angeles Angels

On Tap for Today: Cubs Seek Salvation Against Brew Crew

The Cubs (1-5) are off to a rocky start. Meanwhile, Brewers star Christian Yelich (four home runs) and the rest of the Brew Crew (6-1) look to repeat their success from last season.

Lefty Jose Quintana gets his first start for Chicago. He was both good and bad in his only other appearance this year, a four-inning scoreless stint on March 30 against the Rangers where he gave up five hits and three walks but struck out eight. The Brewers counter with Brandon Woodruff, who won his first start of the year.