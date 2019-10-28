Houston Astros One Game Away From World Series Crown After Game 5 Win Over Nationals

The Houston Astros are one win away from their second World Series title in three seasons after easing past the Washington Nationals 7-1 in Game 5.

Many thought Houston were dead in the water after Washington stole the first two games on the road to take a 2-0 series lead in the MLB championship decider.

But the veteran-laden Astros never folded and stormed back to win all three games in D.C and claim a 3-2 lead on Sunday.

The series now shifts to Houston as the Astros turn to former American League MVP Justin Verlander to try and snuff out the Nationals at home.

Game 6 of the World Series is scheduled for Tuesday.

Three takeaways from the Astros' World Series Game 5 win over the Nationals

Cole dominant once again

Gerrit Cole's been lights out all postseason, and it was more of the same on Sunday.

The 29-year-old stifled the Nationals' bats all game, allowing just one earned run on three hits in seven innings of work. He also struck out nine and walked only two.

Cole's only mistake all night came with one out in the seventh inning when he gave up a solo shot to Washington's Juan Soto.

With the win, Cole improves to 4-1 this postseason with a 1.47 ERA, 47 strikeouts and 11 walks.

Scherzer dearly missed by Washington

Mere hours before the game, Nationals manager Dave Martinez announced that ace Max Scherzer would not start Game 5 after dealing with shoulder and neck spasms the last two days.

Scherzer was not only one of Washington's best pitchers all season, but he has been one of their best in October. He started Game 1 of the series for Washington and claimed the win after allowing two earned runs on five hits to go along with seven strikeouts and three walks in five innings of work.

This postseason, the Missouri native has appeared in five games (four starts), going 3-0 with a 2.16 ERA, 34 strikeouts and 11 walks over 25 innings pitched.

There is no telling how this game would have played out had Scherzer started, but the Nationals are hoping he is healthy and available when the series shifts to Houston.

Road team's success continues

So far in the 2019 World Series, the road team are 5-0.

Washington won Games 1 and 2 in Houston, while the Astros took Games 3, 4 and 5 in D.C.

The last time the road team won the first five games of the World Series was in the 1996 edition between the New York Yankees and the Atlanta Braves. New York dropped the first two at home before sweeping the Braves in Atlanta and then clinching the series back home in the Bronx in Game 6.

Houston have all the momentum as they head home looking to avoid a Game 7, but stranger things have happened, and Washington are not going to go down without a fight.