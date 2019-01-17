Thiem Retires From Australian Open

Dominic Thiem is out of the Australian Open after retiring at two sets down to wildcard Alexei Popyrin in the second round.

The seventh seed trailed 7-5 6-4 2-0 when he pulled out, having called for the trainer early in the second set complaining of fatigue and soreness.

Thiem battled on but called it a day after falling a break down in the third set.

Glad we're not that racket!#Thiem dropped the opening set 7-5 to Aussie WC Popyrin. Is an upset brewing?#AusOpen pic.twitter.com/PXD3Y2Jvkh — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 17, 2019

The Austrian came into Thursday's clash on the back of a marathon first-round victory over Benoit Paire.

The match lasted until 2.10am on Wednesday morning after Thiem clinched the decider having earlier thrown away a two-set advantage.

Popyrin, who beat Mischa Zverev in straight sets in his tournament opener, will face Lucas Pouille in the third round.