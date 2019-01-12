Español
Keep beIN
ATP Tour

Sandgren Wins Maiden ATP Title In Auckland

Tennys Sandgren secured the Auckland Open crown for his first ATP World Tour title.

Getty Images

 

Tennys Sandgren claimed his maiden ATP World Tour title with a straight-sets win over Cameron Norrie in the Auckland Open final on Saturday.

Sandgren, a surprise quarter-finalist at the Australian Open last year, was too good for Norrie in a 6-4 6-2 victory.

The American, in his second ATP World Tour final, managed to break serve four times to win in one hour and 19 minutes.

 

Norrie, the South Africa-born Brit, enjoyed a fine run in New Zealand on his way to a first ATP decider.

Speaking to Sky Sport after his win, Sandgren said: "A little bit lost for words. A lot of work, a lot of training, a lot of sacrifice goes into even making a final."

"To get a win, I'm kind of speechless."

Tennis ATP
Previous Osaka Not Thinking Too Far Ahead In Melbourne
Read
Osaka Not Thinking Too Far Ahead In Melbourne
Next Kenin Crushes Schmiedlova To Win Hobart Title
Read
Kenin Crushes Schmiedlova To Win Hobart Title

Latest Stories