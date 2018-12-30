Federer Kickstarts 2019 Preparation In Switzerland Win

Roger Federer stepped up his preparation for the new ATP Tour season and his Australian Open title defence by leading Switzerland to an opening victory at the Hopman Cup.

Playing in the Swiss team alongside Belinda Bencic, Federer inspired a whitewash of Great Britain's Cameron Norrie and Katie Boulter on Sunday as the Swiss began their Group B campaign with a win.

Federer breezed past Norrie in the first rubber, winning 6-1 6-1, before Bencic beat Boulter in two sets to clinch victory.

After beating Norrie, Federer said: "This was a great start, but there is a long, long way to go here - and in Melbourne [for the Australian Open], obviously."

"It's nice that I'm feeling as good as I am and I played a wonderful match against Cameron."

Switzerland then excelled again in the doubles as Great Britain were outclassed 4-3 (6-4) 4-1.

Federer is next in action on New Year's Day for a blockbuster match against Serena Williams' United States.

A similarly star-studded contest took place earlier on Sunday as Alexander Zverev and Angelique Kerber of Germany saw off Spanish pair David Ferrer and Garbine Muguruza.

Favourites Germany, who were runners-up to Switzerland last year, were worked hard in two three-set singles matches, before completing a fine day's work 4-2 4-3 (5-3) in the doubles.