Carlos Tevez confirmed he will sign a new deal at Boca Juniors but suggested he would be open to returning to West Ham.

The 36-year-old's contract will expire on Tuesday and the club's football council leader Jorge Bermuda revealed this week that they have offered him a 12-month extension.

Tevez, who spent a year at West Ham before moving on to Manchester United, Manchester City and Juventus, is enjoying his third spell at Boca and insists he will remain at the Argentine giants, but he will only commit for another six months.

The striker is leaving his long-term future open, but said he would fancy spending a few months back at the Hammers.

"If I had to go back to Europe I would go to West Ham for six months to be applauded," he told Radio La Red.

"Or spend six months at Corinthians. I won't rule anything out because I don't want to be a slave to my words."

Bermuda claimed Boca have offered Tevez the biggest contract they can afford and that they are waiting on his decision.

The Argentina international says the situation is complicated, as he is not satisfied with their offer, though he says he is going to donate all of the money he earns from the new deal.

"I hadn't heard or seen anything. It came to me and obviously bothers me, but it should be discussed privately," he said.

"Nothing happens, I understand the situation. If we have any difference with the subject of the contract we cannot make it public.

"It would be nice to fix it behind closed doors. There is not much that we have to fix, as I always said.

"In a negotiation, one has his position and the other has his and both are valid.

"I want to go well with Boca, not fighting with anyone but I'm also not going to let you disrespect me.

"There are some changes, the contract will be until December instead of one year. But I'm going to continue, obviously, I want another chance at Libertadores.

"The contract that Boca offered me, I will donate everything to a non-profit organisation.

"Contract and bonus, so you're going to have to lend me some money for gasoline. It will be for people who need vaccines, for soup kitchens. I don't want to see any silver."