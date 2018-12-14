Boca Juniors have parted company with coach Guillermo Barros Schelotto.

Club president Daniel Angelici confirmed the news at a media conference on Friday.

"The best thing for Boca is to start the year making a change - search for a new coaching staff and start all over from scratch," Angelici told reporters.

His exit comes only five days after Boca lost the Copa Libertadores final to arch rivals River Plate, who won the second leg - moved to Madrid and played almost a month after the first after Boca's bus was attacked en route to El Monumental - 3-1 following extra time.

Boca had appealed for them to be awarded victory after the second leg was twice postponed but were unable to convince CONMEBOL to do so and suffered a 5-3 aggregate loss having been held to a 2-2 draw at La Bombonera, with River coming from a goal down to claim victory against Schelotto's side, who had Wilmar Barrios sent off in extra time.

Domestically it has so far been an underwhelming season for Boca, who will restart their camapign next month 12 points behind leaders Racing Club in the Superliga.