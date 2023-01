Mozambique played against Libya today in a great match.

Libya took the lead in the 23rd minute after Mozambique scored an own goal.

The first half ended 0-1.

Mozambique found the equalizer in the 74th minute. Six minutes later they went in front. In the end they managed to score another in the 84th minute.

Libya closed the gap in the 90th minute.

The game ended 3-2.