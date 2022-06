Today’s thrilling game between Zambia and Comoros ended in a late win for the locals.

The Comoros forward, Ben, scored the opener in the 14th minute.

It wasn’t until the last minute of the first half that Enoch Mwepu equalized the score.

They continued so on until in the 89th minute Zambia had a free-kick opportunity, which he brilliantly scored to win the game.

The game ended 2-1 in favor of the locals.