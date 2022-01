Tunisia showed its best performance and scored four times in order to get a victory against Mauritania.

Hamza Mathlouthi was responsible for the first goal (4') and Wahbi Khazri scored twice to extend the lead.

Seifeddine Jaziri decided to score the fourth and last goal for a huge victory.

Tunisia 4 - 0 Mauritania

