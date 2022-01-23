Tunisia needed only one goal to take care of Nigeria and advance to the quarterfinals of the AFCON 2021 where they will face Burkina Faso next Saturday.

Tunisia's goal came at the 4t minute when Youssef Msakni shot from outside the box and netted it in for the 1-0.

Nigeria attempted 13 shots in this game, their lowest total in a single match in the CAF Africa Cup of Nations this season.



Tunisia attempted 7 shots in this game, their lowest total in a single match in the CAF Africa Cup of Nations this season.



Tunisia have kept a clean sheet in 2 of their 4 games, only Senegal (3) have done this more often in the CAF Africa Cup of Nations this season.



M. Dräger has assisted 1 goal this season (1 in this game), no Tunisia player has more in the CAF Africa Cup of Nations.