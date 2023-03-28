Tunisia beat Libya 0-1 and qualify for AFCON 2023 March 29, 2023 01:24 8:13 min Tunisia beat Libya 0-1 on their visit to qualify for the 2023 Ivory Coast African Cup of Nations. Tunisia AFCON -Latest Videos 1:50 min Messi scores 100th Argentina goal 8:13 min Tunisia win and qualify for AFCON 2023 8:08 min Senegal win to book their ticket to AFCON 2023 0:51 min Van Basten: Van Dijk creates chaos 0:36 min Kane: 100 England goals possible 2:00 min Rumors: Tuchel wants Harry Kane 21:23 min Argentina receives world title tribute by CONMEBOL 4:21 min Copa Sudamericana 2023 Group Stage Draw 4:30 min Copa Libertadores 2023 Group Stage Draw 8:08 min Nigeria struggle to retake the top spot in Group A