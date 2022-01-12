Thunderstrike by Gradel to give Ivory Coast the lead January 12, 2022 20:10 2:27 min Max Gradel scores a gorgeous goal with the outside of his boot to makes it 1-0 for Ivory Coast. Ivory Coast AFCON Equatorial Guinea AFCON 2021 -Latest Videos 2:27 min Thunderstrike by Gradel 10:04 min Gambia won on their AFCON debut against Mauritania 2:33 min Abdoulie Jallow scores for Gambia 6:29 min Gambia and Mauritania make their debut in AFCON 9:04 min Kone's goal gives the win to Mali 0:44 min Klopp positive about Salah contract 2:35 min Ibrahima Kone scores for Mali 4:13 min AFCON: Tunisia and Mali kicks off Wednesday 9:51 min Ligue 1: Mbappe's match 4:07 min Ligue 1: Best of Kasper Dolberg