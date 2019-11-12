South Africa Take Late Lead With Mokoena Golazo November 12, 2019 17:39 0:53 min Teboho Mokoena curls a free-kick into the top corner of the goal in the 79' to give South Africa a 1-0 lead over Ivory Coast. South Africa Ivory Coast AFCON U-23 -Latest Videos 0:53 min Bafana Bafana Take Late Lead With Mokoena Golazo 3:00 min Vieira Backs Emery to Remain at Arsenal 0:43 min Gundogan: Messi Is The Best Player Of All-Time 0:46 min Sterling to Miss England Game After Gomez Spat 0:54 min Pulisic Out of USA Squad for Nations League Games 6:12 min Egypt Mount Comeback Against Ghana, Win 3-2 1:09 min Sobh Makes It 2-2 For Egypt 4:21 min Cameroon Eliminate Mali Off Lone Evina Goal, 1-0 1:03 min Mohamed Header Makes It 1-1 For Egypt Agains Ghana 2:34 min PitchCam: Griezmann Underwhelms as Messi Shines