South Africa claimed their maiden Women's Africa Cup of Nations crown with a 2-1 win over tournament hosts Morocco in Saturday's final.

Hildah Magaia scored twice from close range in the space of eight second-half minutes in Rabat, before Rosella Ayane pulled one back in the 80th minute.

South Africa had finished runners-up on five previous occasions, including the most recent edition in 2018, but they saw out the victory to lift the trophy in front of 52,000 spectators.

First-time finalists Morocco will join South Africa in next year's Women's World Cup, along with beaten semi-finalists Nigeria and Zambia.