Senegal surrounding Egypt's area February 6, 2022 21:44 1:49 min 🚨 WATCH THE AFCON 2021 FINAL LIVE ON FACEBOOK!! 👀 Egypt Senegal AFCON AFCON 2021 -Latest Videos 13:08 min PSG visit Lille and spread goals around 2:13 min Back to back attacks by Senegal and Egypt 1:32 min Mbappé gets to the party: Lille 1-5 PSG 0:42 min Egypt's GK saves another Sennegal shot 1:49 min Senegal surrounding Egypt's area 2:02 min Egypt close to scoring again 1:25 min Lionel Messi scores the 1-3 over Lille 1:23 min Botman ties it for Lille 15:44 min AFCON Final: Best of the 1st half 1:08 min Danilo Pereira scores first for PSG over Lille