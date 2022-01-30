Senegal - Equatorial Guinea: From the bus to the pitch January 30, 2022 20:03 23:56 min Senegal - Equatorial Guinea: From the bus to the pitch Senegal AFCON Equatorial Guinea AFCON 2021 -Latest Videos 0:31 min Salah: "You need to fight with your mind" 1:48 min Diedhiou has Senegal ahead. Perfect assist by Mane 0:26 min Ekambi 'proud' as Cameroon progress to semi-finals 0:39 min Poch on Messi, Mbappé: The connections are there 0:25 min Adama determined to deliver for Barca 23:56 min Senegal - Eq. Guinea: From the bus to the pitch 11:40 min Joy vs. dejection: Aftermath of Egypt vs. Morocco 10:35 min Salah leads Egypt to the AFCON 2021 semifinals 1:31 min Salah creates a chance, Trezeguet puts it in 2:42 min Tempers flare between Egypt and Morocco